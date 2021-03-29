Monday, 29 March 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has announced that she has started a new journey to transform her body.

If you are keen enough, you might have noticed that her figure has diminished after adding a lot of weight.

Muli, through her Instagram page, posted a photo rocking gym outfit and said that from now henceforth, she has decided to work out and eat right.

Besides working out and observing her diet, she will spend time falling in love with herself and just spreading positive vibes.

“Yesterday my friend called me and as we were chatting and catching up she asked me how I am?

I told her I want to start taking good care of myself. Truth is I feel like I have always put everyone else before me (and that’s ok) but now I want to take time to be good to myself.

Eat right, work out, spend time falling in Love with myself and learning what I am all about. Being clear on what I want and what I don’t want, what I like and what I don’t like. I just want to do me.

For those of you who religiously work out, I see your effort and I am in awe of your consistency. Please share tips on how to stay focused and consistent,” she wrote.

And the journey begins.

See photo.

