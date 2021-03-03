Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Karatina Ward MCA, Watson Weru, is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a tragic road accident when heading home.

The Toyota Prado that he was driving was hit by a trailer during the Tuesday night accident.

The MCA took to his Facebook page and shared photos of his damaged car, thanking God for saving his life.

“I thank Almighty God for saving my life, kindly remember me in your prayers,” he wrote.

He is receiving treatment at a local hospital but his condition is stable.

See photos of his badly damaged vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST