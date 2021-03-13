Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his hustler gospel to Busia, one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedrock.

While in Budalangi, Ruto referenced his past working relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying the former Premier had not held any seat since the two worked together in 2007.

He boasted of having single-handedly helped Raila become the Prime Minister in 2007 to a point where he was taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, but even when he was facing trials, Raila never came to his aid, let alone visit him at The Hague.

“Ain’t I the one who pushed ‘Agwambo’ in 2007 until he became the Prime Minister?” Ruto posed before he continued saying, “While I was at the ICC, the person I was fighting for did not even come to visit me.”

At the same time, Ruto took a swipe at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, whom he stated had not helped Odinga much in his political career.

He called them useless people who are not of any use to anyone.

“These leaders have reduced Odinga to a person who just loiters around.”

“Are they not useless people?” he questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST