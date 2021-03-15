Monday, March 15, 2021 – When the Covid-19 pandemic came knocking last year, the showbiz industry was badly affected, forcing artists to come up with new methods of making a living.

For some, like Teacher Kilunda, a famous actor who shot to fame through Tahidi High Programme, relocating to the village was the best option.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kilunda disclosed that his deceased dad had left a huge farm in Machakos and instead of struggling with life in Nairobi; he relocated to the village to do farming.

The famous actor says he is pleased by how convenient and cheap life in the village is.

He has also invested in a salon and a barbershop in his motherland and the business is doing good.

Kilunda says that he has no plans of coming back to the city after experiencing the peace and tranquillity that comes with village life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST