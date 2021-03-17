Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – A trial magistrate in the case involving the theft of Sh122 million from the Government Advertising Agency is now living in fear following the gruesome murder of the key witness.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, stated that he was shocked by the murder of Jennifer Wambua who was set to testify against former PS Sammy Ishiundu Itemere, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, and his two wives among others.

He said this is the first time in his long practice of the law that such unfortunate news has been brought to the attention of the court.

He asked the State to give everyone involved in the case enough security to avoid unfortunate incidents.

Jennifer Wambua was found murdered days after she was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Komu.

On Wednesday, Andayi fixed the mention date for Thursday, March 18, 2021, for the parties to appear physically in court for the prosecution to inform the magistrate of the death of the fourth witness in the matter.

This after the prosecution told the court that the state witness was killed over the weekend under mysterious circumstances.

But the prosecution said the investigating officer in the ongoing case is collaborating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to establish what or who caused the death of the witness.

Wambua was set to be cross-examined by the defence lawyers — that is the team representing the accused persons — after she testified in the case earlier.

The Kenyan DAILY POST