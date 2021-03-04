Thursday, 04 March 2021 – 40-year-old Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a romantic photo with her boyfriend, who is nicknamed, Dark Stallion, because of his good body physique.

The mother of 5 unveiled her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day and since then, she is not giving her followers a space to breathe.

In this latest photo, the 40-year-old socialite is seen being pampered by her handsome boyfriend like a teenage girl.

She posted the photo with the caption, “I miss you my favourite human,”

