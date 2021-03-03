Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Karen Nyamu has denied claims that there’s bad blood between her and Samidoh’s wife, Edith.

Over the weekend, the controversial lawyer and politician was engaged in an ugly online spat with Edith after she shared videos of Samidoh in her house babysitting her 4-month-old son.

In one of the videos that Karen shared, Samidoh was spotted in her bedroom clad in a short and a vest, causing an online uproar.

The mother of two has been facing brutal attacks on social media for allegedly disrespecting Samidoh’s wife but according to her, she has no beef with Edith as alleged.

Nyamu, who is a Director at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, revealed in an interview with Jalang’o TV that last year, she helped Samidoh’s wife register a company that got a tender worth Ksh 9 Million.

“I have no intention of destroying her marriage. I even helped her to secure a tender deal last year,” Karen said.

She further alleged that even when Samidoh ignores his wife’s calls when they are together, he always tells him to pick it since she remains to be his wife and the mother to his kids.

