Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Famous Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has issued an apology after his mistress, Karen Nyamu, was involved in an online drama with his wife, Edith.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the father of two admitted that he is the biological father of Karen Nyamu’s 4 months old son.

He further put it clear that he will always support his own flesh and blood.

However, he doesn’t understand the motive behind the videos that Karen Nyamu posted over the weekend.

Samidoh says he takes full responsibility for his mistakes which he regrets and claimed that for the 11 years that he has been married, he has never left his wife for another woman.

Here’s the fully apology that he posted.

“I am sorry!!!

I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with ms. Karen Nyamu and it’s this involvement that led to the birth of an innocent child whom I have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children.

I am however perturbed by the motive and timing of these past videos which have led to unnecessary trolling of the child and my wife, I have never left my wife of 11 years for another woman. I apologized to her and my family before.

I now apologize to you my fans for setting a bad example. I take full responsibility for my mistakes which I regret. We have had our own share of ups and downs but we are stronger and happy together.,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST