Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among the top Kenyan politicians who have mourned the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

In his condolence message, Raila eulogized the late Magufuli as a close friend who stood by him and his family.

He revealed how Magufuli stood with him when he lost his son, Fidel Odinga, as well after the 2017 election in which he painfully lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of my friend, President Magufuli.”

“He and his family have been close friends for a long time.’

“He’s been by my side at my most difficult and painful moments.”

“My condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania,” Odinga wrote on Twitter.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST