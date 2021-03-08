Monday, March 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated his political rivals, saying they are dishonest leaders who can’t be entrusted with the country’s leadership.

Speaking on the second day of his visit to Meru County, Ruto described Raila as ‘thankless to his friends’, saying he turned against him after the 2007 elections and wanted him and President Uhuru Kenyatta jailed for the violence that erupted.

On the other hand, Ruto said Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka had also celebrated their troubles with the International Criminal Court, which he viewed as clearing his path to the presidency.

He described Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi as an “opportunist waiting for an endorsement to inherit the top seat.”

“Our rivals in 2017 have invaded our house to pose as our greatest friends.”

“They have laid an elaborate plan to finish me but I also have my plans,” Ruto said in Igembe North, Tigania West.

“On the contrary, you know I am a go-getter.”

“I don’t wait for paths to be cleared for me; I go out and get it.”

“There will be fireworks.”

“This will be a very difficult race but my main rival is Raila.”

“The rest are pure opportunists,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST