Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Rapper Nyashinki’s wife, Zia Bett, has opened up on her weight loss journey since giving birth to their first child last year.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zia shared photos showing how her body has transformed after shedding off baby fat.

She confessed that she hated how she looked and felt after gaining weight to an extent of losing self-esteem.

After doing a lot of soul-searching, she decided to start a fitness journey that has transformed her body.

Zia said that the biggest lesson that she has learnt ever since she started the fitness journey is breaking her mental cage and having discipline.

“Staying healthy is a battle that we all struggle with,” she added.

This is what her long post read.

This is how her body has transformed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST