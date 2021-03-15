Monday, 15 March 2021 – Famous Genge rapper, Mejja, has divulged shocking details of how he nearly committed suicide.

Speaking in an interview with Mambo Mseto host Willy M Tuva, the talented rapper said that he was in his house ready to kill himself but as he was preparing to cut his life short, he received a phone call from his mother.

When his mother called him, he pretended that all was okay but her motherly instincts sensed that something was wrong.

She summoned him immediately after he opened up to her that he was having suicidal thoughts and after they met, he changed his mind after receiving motherly advice.

Mejja was battling depression after his wife left him, prompting him to attempt suicide.

“Ilikua ni God coz matha alinikol hio time. Nilikuwa na kisu kwa nyumba ready to stab myself. Unafeel tu rage flani yaani haufai. Mother alinipigia simu akaniuliza, “Uko wapi?” nikaplay along mimi niko sawa but she insisted I tell her where I was. I opened up to her on my suicidal thoughts and she told me to go where she was immediately, “ he said.

Listen to his interview on Mambo Mseto where he talked about his battle with depression.

