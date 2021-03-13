Saturday, March 13, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has hit out against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies for alleging that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his close associates are plotting on fronting him for President in 2022.

Speaking at a rally in Rift Valley, Moi urged Raila’s camp to detach him from those seeking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blessings in 2022.

The Baringo Senator added that he is not preoccupied with the succession race but rather uniting the country as Uhuru asked him to and also focusing on the development agenda of his area residents.

“The Building Bridges Initiative is not a matter we need to dwell on for long. People have made their choice through County Assemblies,” Moi said.

This comes even as KANU members insisted that Gideon would be on the ballot in 2022 and urged other aspirants to anticipate heated campaigns for the contest.

Gideon Moi has teamed up with National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals, Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), with the four expected to form a coalition in the near future.

Raila and his ODM team have turned the heat against Gideon Moi’s group, accusing them of seeking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement in 2022 and hijacking the BBI project which was birthed by the handshake between Raila and Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST