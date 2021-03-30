Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – Renowned TV journalist and businesswoman, TerryAnne Chebet, had a candid interview with Eve Woman Magazine where she opened up on her private life.

The mother of two revealed that she is 42 years old and shared tips on how she manages to look good in her 40’s.

TerryAnne revealed that she doesn’t go to the gym at all. Instead of going to the gym to flex her muscles, she prefers walking.

The seasoned TV journalist revealed that she walks at least 30 kilometers a week. Besides walking, she takes good care of her skin using natural products. She also does facials and scrubs once a week.

Terry Anne also takes Vitamin C daily and lemon ginger water. Eating healthy also contributes to her youthful looks but once in a while, she indulges in homemade pizza.

“I just try to live a healthy and wholesome life. I like to be active but, I do not do gym at all. I prefer to walk; I try to do 30kms a week. I also intentionally take good care of my skin. I had problematic skin as a teenager and young adult and so I use a lot of natural products.

“I do a facial once a month and a scrub once a week. Also, I take Vitamin C daily and lemon ginger water. Additionally, although I eat healthy, it’s not really intentional. I just do not have a sweet tooth. Yes, I do indulge once in a while when I make homemade pizza,” she said during the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST