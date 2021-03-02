Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Chama Cha Mashinani leader, Isaac Rutto, has for the first time opened up on what prompted him to ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and join Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

According to the former Bomet governor, he was moved by the unwarranted tribulations Ruto was subjected to by Uhuru and Raila.

He said that his move was informed by Ruto’s suffering.

Rutto said after supporting Raila in the 2017 elections, he was taken aback that his handshake with President Uhuru had become the source of Ruto’s problems.

“When I saw my brother (DP Ruto) had been left out and subjected to tribulations by the Jubilee administration, including Odinga, whom I had supported, we chose to unite to rival them,” Rutto stated.

The CCM leader insisted that his handshake with Ruto was meant to cushion the DP from political persecution.

Uhuru has launched a political onslaught against Ruto following a bitter falling out in government and is coalescing around a new alliance that isolates his deputy and includes key opposition leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST