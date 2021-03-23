Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – A heartbroken lady has taken to social media and blasted her boyfriend for taking advantage of her.

The lady alleged that she has been paying rent for her boyfriend and bankrolling him since last year, only for him to call her, claiming that he impregnated another lady by mistake.

The lady, who seems to be drunk in love, further alleged that even after her boyfriend made the shocking confession to her, she still gave him money to buy his groceries today.

They say love makes people do stupid things.

