Monday, March 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will continue serving all Kenyans without discrimination.

Speaking in Gatanga yesterday, Ruto asked his detractors to give him space to execute his mandate as outlined in the Constitution.

“Those who have a problem with me performing my duties are people who were not elected like me,” he said.

He asked leaders to preach unity and work together towards creating job opportunities and wealth for the millions of poor Kenyans.

“They must desist from engaging in tribal politics that risks dividing the country,” he added.

The DP spoke amid reports that a team of senior individuals in government are crafting a legal document that could see the creation of another office equivalent to his.

The new office, which is said could be occupied by one of the politicians being groomed by the Uhuru camp, could have been unveiled last week.

However, it was pushed to a later date due to legal challenges that came up in naming the office and the roles.

On Thursday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta, hosted Raila Odinga (ODM), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

But on Sunday, the bullish DP said the government will not be distracted by leaders out to derail its development agenda.

He regretted that the ongoing constitutional review had temporarily derailed the government’s agenda but assured the country “it will soon be over”.

Ruto said the Jubilee administration has laid a firm development foundation that he intends to advance upon the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“We do not want to be distracted by diversionary forces.”

“We want to focus on transforming our nation,” he said.

Ruto said the Jubilee administration had a solid development agenda that was meant to better the standard of living of the ordinary people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST