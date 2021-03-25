Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent tongues wagging after he disclosed that he is ready and willing to work with his nemesis, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a move that may leave President Uhuru Kenyatta very exposed.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Ruto revealed that he is ready to work with Raila, who is his archrival, as long as they have the same vision.

Ruto pointed out that he and Raila have almost similar goals, all of which are aimed at uplifting the country.

“The former Prime Minister and I read from the same script on the need to have political parties that have a national outlook,” he said

Ruto accused political leaders of conducting ethnic-based politics.

He added that Raila and himself were pushing political outfits which can be embraced nationally.

“We have seen many leaders go back to their tribesmen, from political parties to bargain a pre-or post-election alliance.”

“We need political parties that transcend the borders of ethnicity,” Ruto said.

The DP also mentioned Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu’s Gideon Moi, and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, terming their parties tribal outfits that lack any philosophical, ideological, and policy underpinnings.

He also revealed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is his backup plan as his fate in jubilee remains unknown.

Ruto claimed that Jubilee has been turned into a tribal grouping.

According to Ruto, there are unnamed individuals within the Jubilee party who are working tirelessly to frustrate him and his allies and even went on to orchestrate the removal of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as Senate Majority Leader and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika as Senate Majority Whip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST