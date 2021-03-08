Monday, March 8, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged political leaders to delink the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process from 2022 election politics.

Addressing West Pokot residents when he led a high-powered KANU team for a funds drive at Psiwo Primary School grounds in Ortum to support 43 women groups, Gideon said his party and supporters will market ideals of the BBI countrywide and that KANU will declare its political interest after BBI is passed.

BBI politics took centre stage as the leaders criticized United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for misleading Kenyans with wheelbarrow politics.

The KANU chairman faulted some political parties for putting the country on an election campaign mood over 2022 presidential election politics yet it is still too early.

“In 2022 politics, we as a party, are putting our trust in God and when it reaches that time and the common mwananchi asks me to go for the top seat, I will listen to them.”

“If they tell me I am not fit, I will go back to Mogotio and weed sisal.”

“And if Kenyans will also tell my brother (William) Ruto he is not fit, he should accept to go back to Sugoi and sell chicken,” he said.

Gideon congratulated all the county assemblies that passed the BBI Bill, adding that he will support its passage in the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST