Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Renowned songstress and radio presenter, Sanaipe Tande, is grateful for turning a year older.

Unlike most women who are afraid to state their age, the pretty songstress revealed that she has turned 36.

“A lot of the times people don’t want to embrace age but I am super grateful for my 36 years today and pray for many more years of life plus all the changes that come with growing older,” she wrote.

Sanaipei further added that she is living her best life at the moment despite being childless and single at such an advanced age and feeling truly blessed.

“It’s beautiful to live and learn and I can most certainly say I am living my best life now! I am truly blessed,” she added.

Here are photos of her birthday celebration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST