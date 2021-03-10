Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – Michael Gitonga came into the limelight after a photo of him that resembles President Uhuru Kenyatta spread online like a bushfire.

The uncanny resemblance between him and the Head of State stunned Kenyans and turned him into a celebrity.

Some Kenyans even wanted him to take a DNA test to establish whether he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blood brother.

Gitonga signed deals with several companies as a brand ambassador to influence their products thanks to his newfound fame.

But after all the hype, the companies abandoned him when his fame faded away.

Speaking in a recent interview, Gitonga said that he is currently jobless.

“I am looking for construction jobs. Mimi ni fundi wa nyumba. Right now, I am looking for a job to hustle for my future,” he said.

Gitonga accused corporate companies of misusing him and went on to reveal that he didn’t benefit much from the fame.

