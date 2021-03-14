Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Saturday discharged from the Nairobi Hospital after spending five days at the facility following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a clip posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, a fit Raila is seen doing some light exercises outside his home as his daughter Winnie encourages him on.

“It’s wonderful. It feels so nice to be back home…It was like a prison back there. It’s nice to breathe the fresh air and at least see nature,” Raila Odinga said while wearing a KN95 mask.

However, Raila insisted that though he is fit, he will self-isolate for 14 days in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Raila Odinga is said to have been infected by a prominent Mombasa family which he visited while on his 5-day tour of the coastal region last week.

A number of Raila allies who accompanied him for the tour have taken the tests, of which some were cleared to travel out of the country.

About 30 staffers at Raila’s Capitol Hill offices have also taken the tests and sent on self-quarantine.

ODM’s Communications Director, Philip Etale, is among the contacts that tested positive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST