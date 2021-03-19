Friday, 19 March 2021 – It’s without a doubt that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man of means, although his source of wealth is shrouded in mystery.

While most Kenyan politicians keep their flashy lives out of the public to avoid being scrutinized by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Sonko parades his flamboyant lifestyle to anyone who cares to see.

His children also love displaying opulence on social media led by his youngest daughter, Sandra.

In the latest post on her Instagram stories, Sandra shared a video showing off some of the guzzlers that her father owns.

The high-end vehicles were parked at their posh home in Mua Hills, Machakos County.

See the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST