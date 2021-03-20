Saturday, March 20, 2021 – The late Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli was flown to the Nairobi Hospital after his condition worsened at his Chato home, Tanzania.

Though the Tanzania government has been maintaining that Magufuli was being treated at Muzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, sources said he was transferred to the hospital after doctors in the Nairobi Hospital were unable to treat him.

A source at the hospital said Magufuli died on March 11th but the Tanzania government announced his death on March 17.

The source said Magufuli was airlifted to Kenya secretly on March 8 after suffering acute cardiac and respiratory illnesses.

The doctors at Nairobi Hospital concluded that he could not be resuscitated and referred him back to Tanzania.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and members of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) were aware of the developments.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga was also aware of Magufuli ‘s hospitalization in Nairobi.

