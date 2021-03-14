Sunday, March 14, 2021 – The heartless house help who brutalized her ex employer’s kids in Nairobi’s Dohnholm Estate is in police custody after DCI detectives swung into action following public outcry.

The suspect identified as Gladys Naliaka, aged 24, was nabbed while trying to flee the country.

She had engaged detectives in cat and mouse games before she was cornered in Eldoret.

She had booked herself into a Busia-bound bus, in the hope that she would finally sneak out of the country to Uganda, where she is believed to have some roots.

Naliaka sneaked back into her ex employer’s house on Thursday and stabbed the two kids to revenge after she was fired.

The parents of the kids were not around when she committed the heinous act.

The kids were saved by neighbours who heard them scream for help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST