By DCI.

A murder suspect believed to have killed a 51-year-old bodaboda operator in a violent robbery that occurred two days ago within Kisumu’s Kasagam area has been arrested.

After the March 28 incident, officers at Gita police post received a report of a male body dumped at a cassava plantation in Guba area, having deep cuts on the head.

The man whose life had been mercilessly curtailed was identified as Tom Mboya Ayoo, whose motorcycle-KMFJ 763Z-was also missing and suspected to have been stolen by his assailants.

Taking over the case yesterday, detectives from DCI Kondele launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, whom they suspected to have escaped to Koyonzo area.

A day long undercover probing met with success when detectives learnt that the missing motorcycle had been fixed with a tracking device.

Acting on those leads, they established further that the gadget had been disabled within Namalasire village in Mumias East.

Led by the deputy In-Charge DCI Kondele, the investigating team initiated a door to door search for the bike, bumping into it at a house under construction.

A teen found within the compound gave details of the suspect who had brought in the motorcycle, hiding it in a room where a bloodstained iron bar and a sharp knife were also found.

A joint operation with the area administration saw the suspect; Fredrick Kivaji Musavakhwa alias Asman arrested, when the matatu he was using to escape was circulated and intercepted within Mumias township.

As the body undergoes autopsy at a Kisumu morgue, the suspect is being processed for arraignment with further investigations ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST