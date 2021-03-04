Thursday, 04 March 2021 – If you have never encountered crazy drivers, then you need to travel to Meru and see real madness on the road, not just from the infamous miraa drivers.

Just to give you a clear picture of what happens along busy roads in Meru, this video that was taken along Meru-Nkubu highway shows a driver putting his life in danger after the lorry that he was driving developed some mechanical problems.

He vowed that he must continue with the journey and deliver the goods no matter what.

Is this not madness?

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST