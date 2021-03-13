Saturday, 13 March 2021 – Talented reporter, Makori Ongechi, has left Citizen TV after his contract was terminated a day before he celebrated his birthday.

According to well-placed sources, Makori has been having constant wrangles with Linus Kaikai and other senior editors who joined Royal Media Services from other stations a few years ago.

Besides assigning his duties to other editors and forcing him to come to work on Saturdays despite being an ardent Seventh Day Adventist faithful, Linus Kaikai reportedly accused him of taking brown envelopes after he bought a top of the range vehicle.

Kaikai couldn’t understand how Makori managed to buy the posh car after the salaries of all Royal Media Services employees were reduced by half following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kaikai, who doesn’t like to see junior employees progressing in life, falsely accused him of taking brown envelopes after discovering that he had bought a top-of-the-range vehicle.

But since he couldn’t prove his allegations, he hatched other evil plans that made the seasoned reporter lose his job.

Here are photos of Makori Ongechi’s monster car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST