Monday, March 29, 2021 – On Monday, Kenyans woke up to the sad news of the untimely death of Mama Sarah Obama, granny to former United States of America President Barack Obama.

Mama Sarah breathed her last at Jaramogi Oginga Hospital in Kisumu where she had been hospitalised for several days.

“She died this morning. We are devastated,” her daughter Marsat Onyango told journalists.

Obama was informed of the news of her death and sent condolences.

Sarah, the matriarch of Obama’s Kenya family, will be buried on Tuesday before midday and the funeral will be held under Islamic rites.

President Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are not expected to attend the burial due to strict travel requirements put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 which might delay their arrival to Kenya.

Mama Sarah will be remembered for her work of promoting education to empower orphans, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said while offering his condolences to the people of Kogelo village for losing a matriarch.

“She was a philanthropist who mobilized funds to pay school fees for the orphans,” he said.

