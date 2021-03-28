Sunday, March 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that roadblocks will be put up to monitor movement in zoned areas of Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kiambu, and Machakos in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the media on Saturday, March 27th, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that the Roadblocks will be mounted at strategic locations in the counties with an exception of Nairobi.

Kajiado County Roadblocks

At Isinya along Konza-Isinya road within Isinya Sub County.

At Railway Bridge Stone Athi along Lukenya- Kitengela road in Isinya Sub County.

At Njugini bridge (Loitoktok) Ilasit-Rombo Road within Kajiado South.

At Tsavo Gate Loitoktok-Intilal Road within Kajiado South.

At Ilasit along Tanzania-Kenya border in Kajiado South.

At Kiu along Makueni-Mashuru Road.

At Emali SGR Underpass.

At Flyover Loitoktok Junction Masimba.

At Kiboko area off Nairobi-Mombasa Road Mashuru Sub County.

At Kibiko area Suswa-Ngong Road within Kajiado North Sub County.

At Vet farm along Narok-Ngong Road through Kikuyu-Kajiado North Sub County.

Machakos County Roadblocks

At Katumani Machakos junction along Mombasa- Nairobi Road within Athi River Sub County.

At Katuaa along Machakos-Wote Road within Machakos County.

At Kali along Machakos-Mbooni Road, Machakos Sub County.

At Kwa Mutisya along Kimutwa-Kwa Mutisya road within Machakos Sub County.

At Kavumbu along Masii-Tawa Road within Mwala Sub County.

At Mbaikini-Muthetheni-Ikalaasa Road within Mwala Sub County.

At Tiva bridge along Machakos-Kitui Road within Yatta SubCounty.

At Kambi La Mawe along Ndalani-Kambi Mawe, Kaloleni Road within Yatta Sub County.

At Kavingo along Kyua-Kanyangi Road within Yatta Sub County.

At Kaburu Dam along Embu-Kanyonyo Road within Yatta Sub County.

Nakuru County Roadblocks

At Mai Mahiu, along Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road.

At Kinungi Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

At Karunga Market, along Gilgil-Olkalau Road.

At Subukia along Nyahururu-Nyeri Road.

At Mau Summit from both Kericho and Eldoret.

At Kericho/Molo Junction into Molo Town.

At Mau Narok, Mwisho wa Lami.

At Kambi ya Moto along Baringo/Nakuru Road.

At Dondori Market, entering through Lanet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST