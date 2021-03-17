Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – 16 MPs jetted to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for a master class on financial management.

The lawmakers left Nairobi for the foreign trip on Thursday, March 11, to ‘benchmark’ on prudent financial management at a time when the country is on its knees due to the dwindling economic fortunes.

The legislators from different political parties in the country were selected from the finance, budget, public investments, public accounts, and special fund committees.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali confirmed the trip on his social media pages and shared his colleagues’ photos in training.

“Dubai- with other Members of Parliament attending masterclass training in public financial management and administration,” he captioned his tweet.

The MPs will spend over KSh 20 million on the trip in what turns out to be costly to the taxpayers who will cater for accommodation and meals for the nine days and nights they would spend in the Arabian country.

Each MP will reportedly pocket KSh 143,000 as per diem per night, and the total cumulatively for the nine nights adds up KSh 20.6 million for the 16 of them.

Plane tickets for business class on Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, for each legislator, on the other hand, would cost KSh 125,000 per passenger translating to KSh 2 million bringing the total expenditure to approximately KSh 22.6 million.

Here is the list

Mohamed Ali (Nyali)

Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay)

John Mbadi (Suba South)

Esther Passaris (Nairobi)

Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi)

Naomi Shaban (Taita Taveta)

Mishi Mboko (Likoni)

Christopher Omulele (Luanda)

Peter Masara (Suna West)

Makali Mulu (Kitui Central)

Mukami Wachira (Nyeri)

The Kenyan DAILY POST