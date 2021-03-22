Monday, March 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, has spoken about the health of his brother who is battling COVID-19 at his home in Karen.

Raila was hospitalised at the Nairobi hospital a week after he contracted the deadly disease during his coastal tour the previous week.

After he was discharged last week, Raila was rushed back to the hospital after his temperature went over the roof.

He was stabilised and released the same day.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ruth, who is Raila Odinga’s eldest sister, said his brother is responding well to treatment and he is full of life.

“Raila is doing well generally. Let us not involve ourselves in acts of speculation. Let people pray for him to recover and finish his quarantine period,” Ruth said.

Ruth said Raila spends most of his time walking around his compound – where he is isolated and is under the care of his wife Ida Odinga and daughter Winnie.

Ruth also dismissed social media insinuations that Raila could have quietly been moved to another hospital outside the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST