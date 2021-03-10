Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Tanzanian opposition has given an update on the health condition of the country’s Head of State, John Pombe Magufuli, who is currently hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital after contracting COVID-19.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, the opposition leaders said they have received information from a team of doctors in Nairobi that the Tanzanian strongman is on a ventilator and his condition is deteriorating.

They also chided the Tanzanian government for holding into information concerning the whereabouts of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Last year, Magufuli declared the country “coronavirus-free” thanks to prayers by citizens.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Mr. Magufuli told worshippers in a church in the capital, Dodoma.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns over the government’s strategy on Covid-19.

The government even stopped publishing data on the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Last week, the US government banned its citizens from traveling to Tanzania, saying the East African nation was facing an unprecedented COVID-19 surge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST