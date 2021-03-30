Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – New details have emerged over how Somali-based militant group, Al Shabaab, was planning to assassinate former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2012.

Details of the assassination plot emerged from one of Kenya’s submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the ongoing maritime case indicating that one terrorist frequently visited Nyeri, and was tasked with documenting Kibaki’s Mweiga home.

The plot which was aided by a local militia group that works closely with the Al-Shabaab occurred in 2012, a year after Kenya deployed the Kenya Defence Forces in Somalia under the Operation Linda Nchi initiative.

At the same time when the terrorist was camping in Kibaki’s backyard, a local militia group identified as Al-Hijra was spying on ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Strap the bombs on me and let me blow myself up in the parliament building of Kenya, let not anyone survive, even Kibaki and Raila,” Amir Ahmad Iman leader of the Al Hijra’s group an affiliate of Al Shabaab was recorded saying.

Slain radical Islamic cleric Abubakar Shariff Ahmed alias Makaburi was among the assassination plotters and he was killed by Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) in 2014.

Kenya made the revelations when submitting the report titled Plots against the State: President, Prime Minister, and Parliament to indicate how the attacks were being planned and carried out from Somalia.

