Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Africa is currently mourning the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli who passed away on Wednesday.

According to Tanzania Vice President Salma Suluhu, Magufuli nicknamed the bulldozer, died of heart complications after he was hospitalised on March 6th at Muzena Hospital in Dar er salaam.

Ms. Suluhu said Magufuli was rushed to the hospital and had been attended to by heart specialists.

Sources at the hospital said Magufuli died after suffering a condition called atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that occurs when the two upper chambers of your heart experience chaotic electrical signals. The result is a fast and irregular heart rhythm.

Magufuli’s condition was trigged by Covid -19.

Magufuli declared Tanzania “Covid-19 free” last June. He mocked the efficacy of masks, expressed doubts about testing, and teased neighbouring countries that imposed health measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr. Magufuli, who was once a chemistry teacher, cultivated an image of a rambunctious action man, a departure from his predecessors’ demure and stately styles.

His interventionist leadership won him fans beyond Tanzania, especially in the East African region where he once inspired the #WhatWouldMagufuliDo Twitter hashtag that was shared by supporters of his no-nonsense approach to fighting corruption.

He died aged 61.

The Kenyan DAILY POST