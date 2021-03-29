Monday, March 29, 2021 – The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines on new symptoms of COVID-19, a disease expected to infect 1 million Kenyans by June.

In a memo to all clinicians and doctors in all the 47 counties, the MOH stated that people infected with COVID-19 mostly experience mild to moderate respiratory challenges before recovering without any special treatment.

But those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory illnesses and cancer are more likely to develop serious complications.

Those with underlying issues will experience fatigue and weakness in the initial stages, accompanied by dizziness, nausea, malaise, loss of smell and appetite, sore throat, muscle, and body aches.

Other early symptoms include headaches, congestion, runny nose, diarrhea, and confusion.

The severity of the virus varies among different people, with some experiencing recurring symptoms. Some experience difficulty in breathing, chest pain, vomiting, and inability to stay awake, as well as pale skin.

These symptoms may appear from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. That is why MOH advises a 14-day quarantine following exposure to the virus and if symptoms persist one should seek medical advice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST