Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Barely a year after unceremoniously kicking Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as Majority Leader and replacing him accordingly with Kipipiri legislator Amos Kimunya, Jubilee MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta are now crying foul.

The MPs now want Kimunya out of office for performing dismally as Majority Leader.

They stated that the president would not achieve anything with Kimunya as the leader.

The MPs have now ganged up against Kimunya and are plotting a coup in Parliament.

Although they denied any involvement, some of the named ring-leaders in the plot to remove the majority leader include Chief Whip Maoka Maora, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Wambugu Ngunjiri and Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba.

“If such a thing were to be brought up, I would be the first to oppose it. I serve in the leadership of the House with Kimunya,” defended Maore.

Kimunya replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who was voted out of the position in June 2020.

According to the National Assembly’s Standing Orders, the leader of the majority may be removed by a majority of votes of all members of the largest party or coalition of parties in the National Assembly.

