Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Michael Gitonga alias Unye Wa Umoja, who shot to fame due to his close resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta, neglected his wife for other women after he turned into an overnight celebrity.

Michael’s wife, who lives in Dandora, revealed in an interview with popular You Tuber that he used to lie to women that she died in 2015.

“Michael used to lie to women that I died in 2015 and my body was buried in Waithaka,” she said.

The mother of two further accused her husband of abandoning her with her two kids.

She does odd jobs in Dandora to survive and educate her kids.

Even after her husband got fame and landed ambassadorial jobs with various companies, he didn’t even give her a single cent.

His work was to live a lavish life and entertain other women.

Listen to Michael’s wife speak.

