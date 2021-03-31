Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is out of danger and is good to go.

This is after he tested negative for Covid-19 during the second testing.

The news of Raila Odinga’s recovery from the deadly virus was announced on social media by the ODM Party on Wednesday.

“We are happy our Party Leader Raila Odinga has tested negative and is out of danger of Covid-19.”

“We thank God for that.”

“God Bless him, God Bless Kenya,” read a statement by ODM.

Raila was taken ill on March 10 and was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

Days later, he tested positive for Covid-19 which he made public.

He proceeded into isolation and was put on medication. He has been going for checkups from time to time until he was tested again and the results came back negative.

Those who were capitalizing on Raila’s ill health for their political gain will have to go back to the drawing board without Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST