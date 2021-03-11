Thursday, March 11, 2021 – The office of former President Mwai Kibaki has responded to reports that the 89-year-old has been admitted to a hospital in Nairobi just like his grand coalition partner, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on the issue, Kibaki’s Private Secretary, Ngari Gituku, explained that the former president goes for routine check-ups and reports of his hospitalisation were false.

“The retired president has not been admitted to any hospital,” he disclosed.

He further highlighted that the reports emerge every time Kibaki goes to the hospital for his checkups.

“These hospitalisation reports emerge every time and they turn out to be false…the doctor visits are routine,” he maintained.

In a previous interview, he revealed that Kibaki had been visiting the hospital for a routine check-up once or twice a month.

According to unverified reports, the former Head of State was among several VIPs who had been hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital.

A local publication further claimed that he was admitted on Sunday for what was described as ‘low blood pressure’

In June 2020, Kibaki was admitted after experiencing abdominal pain but doctors said he responded well to treatment and discharged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST