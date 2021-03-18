Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Bongo singer Harmonize couldn’t control himself after receiving the sad news of President John Pombe Magufuli’s demise.

The singer enjoyed a cordial relationship with the late President and even recorded a song praising his leadership.

“Oh Nooooo!” the Kwangwaru hitmaker could be heard wailing in the viral video that has caused mixed reactions online.

Magufuli loved Harmonize and would invite him to entertain his supporters when campaigning for the second term last year.

He even endorsed him to run for a parliamentary seat in last year’s general elections.

“I would love to appreciate Harmonize, what area does he come from? Tandaimba? Who is the current MP? I’d like to endorse Harmonize to run for the seat and become the next MP for Tandaimba,” said Magufuli last year in October during campaigns.

Here’s an emotional video of Harmonize mourning Magufuli.

The Kenyan DAILY POST