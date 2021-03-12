Friday, March 12, 2021 – The collapse of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga is inevitable.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who dismissed any possibility of the Uhuru-Raila handshake coming back to life again.

This is after reports emerged that the truce has gotten rocky due to internal disagreements and thus could be on the verge of collapse.

According to Kuria, the handshake is in its nadir and less can be done to salvage it, adding it is just a matter of time before the pact is trashed.

“The collapse of the handshake is a question of when not whether.”

“It’s imminent,” he wrote.

As the handshake marked three years this week since it was birthed, Raila’s cronies have been reading a foul play from Uhuru’s side.

This is concerning the management of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which Uhuru’s team is accused of taking full control.

Last week, Siaya Senator James Orengo called out a section of government officials whom he accused of undermining the Uhuru-Raila handshake.

