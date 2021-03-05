Friday, March 5, 2021 -Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is over the moon after Deputy President William Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party performed dismally in the just concluded by-elections.

Despite contesting in the seven by-elections, UDA only managed to clinch one seat, which is the London Ward seat in Nakuru County.

In Kabuchai, Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga won the seat while in Matungu, Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Oscar Nabulindo, clinched the seat.

In Hell’s gate and Huruma Wards, Jubilee Party won the seats. In Kiamakoma Ward Kisii County, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate won the seat.

Waiguru, who commented over the mini polls on Friday, said it seems the ground is okay since the handshake team has won almost all the seats.

“Congratulations to the handshake team for bagging Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as Kiamokama, Huruma and Hellsgates wards! All the best to the elected members. Ground iko tu sawa!,” Waiguru wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST