Graduate Trainee Program Position

Nairobi, Kenya

The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) is a pan-African financial institution with diplomatic status in its current 41 African member countries.

Headquartered in Lagos (Nigeria), Africa Re is the leading reinsurance company in Africa and the Middle East, with continental network of regional and local offices in Lagos (Nigeria), Casablanca (Morocco), Nairobi (Kenya), Abidjan (Côte d’ivoire), Ébène (Mauritius), Cairo (Egypt) and Addis Ababa, (Ethiopia) as well as two subsidiaries: Africa Re (South Africa) Ltd in Johannesburg and Africa Retakaful Ltd in Cairo (Egypt).

The Financial Strength and Credit Rating of Africa Re is A by A.M. Best and A- by Standard & Poor’s.

Africa Re hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, disciplined, dynamic, self-driven and motivated individuals to take up a 1 to 2 years’ Graduate Trainee development program position in her NAIROBI REGIONAL Office, Kenya.

Interested candidates for this position are requested to send their application together with detailed CV via email to nairobi.vacancy@africa-re.com.

Closing date for applications is 31st March 2021.

Africa-Re is an equal opportunity employer and offers good working environment commensurate with International standards.