Position: Graduate Trainees
This is a paid graduate trainee program for 1 year.
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Graduate Trainees to join our organization. In this role, you will be responsible for a wide range of activities in ICT, engineering, accounting & finance, operations, customer service, sales and marketing. As Graduate Trainees, you will be given the unique opportunity to gain the knowledge and experience required. We shall offer you with friendly and dynamic work environment to achieve your career goal.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in any field
- Recent/fresh graduateswith less than 1 year after graduation
- Must be a team player
- Attention to detail
- Analytical and Financial Management
- Strong time-management and organizational skills
- Ability to coordinate several tasks
- Creative individual with excellent negotiation skills
- Self-motivated and hardworking.
- Good understanding of time management
- Excellent communication both written and verbal
- Proficiency in Office Computer applications.
- Result oriented
- Integrity
- Interpersonal Relations
- Self-driven
- Open minded
- Project Management and Planning
- Networking
How to apply
Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and cover letter to hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke on or before 20th April 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.