Position: Graduate Trainees

This is a paid graduate trainee program for 1 year.

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Graduate Trainees to join our organization. In this role, you will be responsible for a wide range of activities in ICT, engineering, accounting & finance, operations, customer service, sales and marketing. As Graduate Trainees, you will be given the unique opportunity to gain the knowledge and experience required. We shall offer you with friendly and dynamic work environment to achieve your career goal.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in any field

Recent/fresh graduateswith less than 1 year after graduation

Must be a team player

Attention to detail

Analytical and Financial Management

Strong time-management and organizational skills

Ability to coordinate several tasks

Creative individual with excellent negotiation skills

Self-motivated and hardworking.

Good understanding of time management

Excellent communication both written and verbal

Proficiency in Office Computer applications.

Result oriented

Integrity

Interpersonal Relations

Self-driven

Open minded

Project Management and Planning

Networking

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their CV and cover letter to hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke on or before 20th April 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.