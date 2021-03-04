Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has admitted that Jubilee Party is now an empty shell because of the internal wrangles of its leaders.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dallies on Wednesday, Waiguru, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the infighting within the ruling party is hurting the party’s prospects ahead of next year’s general election.

“The leadership of Jubilee Party needs to revaluate itself and refocus the outfit’s vision,” Waiguru said.

She also said it is important for the Mt Kenya region to remain in a national party as she dismissed the possibility of forming another party for the region.

“The challenges Jubilee is going through are not unique to it. They are the same problems major political parties’ world over experience once in a while. However, we must agree that these conflicts do not augur well with party members…. They are eroding their confidence in the party,” Waiguru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST