Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is on the verge of losing his seat over fake academic papers.

This is after a fresh case was filed in court in that regard by none other than activist Okiya Omtatah.

This comes barely a week after a similar case that had been filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was dismissed by the High Court.

Omtatah now wants the governor declared unfit for the position.

The activist said he filed the case against Samboja in the interest of the public.

He noted that the fake academic papers put the well-being of Kenyans in danger.

Documents presented by Samboja to the IEBC in 2017 indicated that he took certificate, diploma, and degree courses at the Kenyatta University between 2002 and 2009; something Omtatah disputes.

If indicted, Samboja will lose his seat as governor and may even be forced to refund all the money he has illegally earned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST