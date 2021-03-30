Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is now a man under siege from his own party.

This is after he is set to lose another governor who will, in turn, challenge him for the presidency.

In a statement, Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, hinted that he will soon ditch ODM for his own party on whose ticket he intends to run for the presidency of Kenya come 2022.

He claimed the deep state cannot allow Raila to become president due to historical factors and now they are busy pushing the One Kenya Alliance to the disadvantage of Raila.

Without mentioning any names, Obado said that the One Kenya Alliance, and which brings together Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, is working at the behest of a leading politician.

According to Obado, the new formation was on its way to completely sideline and isolate Raila.

Obado noted that in light of the latest developments in national politics, he would either be forced to form a new party or revamp the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which got him into office in 2013 as the first Migori governor.

He further asked Migori residents to rally behind him, having initially hinted at giving the presidency seat a try come 2022.

The governor is completing his last term which he was elected in 2017 using an ODM party ticket.

On February 8, during a party meeting, Raila kicked the embattled governor out of the podium after he allegedly arrived late to a meeting meant to reinforce support for BBI.

