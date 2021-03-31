Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has mocked Raila Odinga over the hurdles that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is currently facing.

Speaking during Dominic Akugo’s house warming ceremony, Obado said that he is glad the ‘BBI reggae’ has stopped.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have been pushing for the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative.

Obado has on numerous occasions rubbished the BBI initiative, noting that the constitutional amendments would not have an impact on the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and we are facing difficulties in this country.”

“The prices of basic commodities have increased, and life has become unbearable.”

“The claim that BBI will improve our lives is a huge lie.”

“Life will not be easy with BBI.”

“We are glad that God has stopped the reggae,” Obado said.

Obado also alleged that certain people in government had intimidated members of the county assembly into passing the Constitutional Amendment bill.

“We were intimidated that if assemblies don’t pass the Bill, some people would even be arrested.”

“They threatened some with legal action, and so MCAs just decided to pass it,” Obado added.

Obado claimed that God had proved BBI was bad for the country.

He urged Kenyans to vote properly in case of a referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST