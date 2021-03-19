Friday, 19 March 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Kalekye Mumo, cannot keep calm after turning 45 years old.

Kalekye is among the renowned Kenyan female media personalities who don’t hide their age.

She jetted to Mombasa to celebrate her 45th birthday and from the photos that she is sharing online, she is having a blast in the beautiful coastal city.

The plus-size radio girl has taken to social media and boldly flaunted her bikini body as she continues to enjoy the cool breeze in Mombasa

Men who love to handle ‘big machines’ are busy praising her and encouraging her to post more photos so that they can quench their thirst.

Feel free to cleanse your eyes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST